Argentina fans beat up a Croatian fan on Thursday at a stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, during the Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup , Life reported.

The crowd attacked a Croat a few minutes before the end of the match.

The Croatian fan could not resist the attack, while his compatriots, enjoying the game, did not come to the rescue.

Russians saved the man, trying to broke up a fight between the fans.

As reported earlier, Croatia triumphed 3-0 over Argentina during the Thursday’s game at World Cup 2018 group stages.