New finding in 1 March 2008 case, search is declared for ex-defense minister

YEREVAN. – The head of the investigative team, which is investigating the criminal case into the events that had occurred in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008, has filed a criminal case against former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan.

This criminal case has been merged with the one under consideration, and with respect to the events that occurred in Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On Tuesday, a decision was made about including Harutyunyan in this criminal case as a defendant, and on charges of overthrowing—with prior agreement with some other persons—the constitutional order in Armenia, between February 23 and March 2, 2008.

As per the indictment, Harutyunyan and several other officials at the time had violated an article in the Constitution of 2008. Accordingly, they actually had established martial law in Armenia and used the armed forces on political matters—and against people attending peaceful rallies.

A search has been declared for Mikayel Harutyunyan, and a petition has been filed with the court that he be arrested.

The investigation is still in progress.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.