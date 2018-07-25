Armenia MFA: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs offer to hold Armenia-Azerbaijan FM’s meeting

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group proposed holding a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tigran Balayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, there was a proposal from the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs over the new meeting of Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov.

”If the terms and venue of the meeting are agreed upon, we will certainly inform about it," Balayan said.

As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani MFA said a new meeting of the FM’s of Armenia and Azerbaijan may take place in September during the UN General Assembly or even earlier.