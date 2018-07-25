News
Wednesday
July 25
News
Wednesday
July 25
3-year-old Armenian boy falls from window in Russia
3-year-old Armenian boy falls from window in Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A 3-year-old Armenian boy has fallen from the window of a building in Saint Petersburg, Russia, when he was left unattended, according to Piter.tv.

The child fell from 15 meters, but he survived the fall.

The little boy is hospitalized, and he is in critical condition.

The police found out that the child is being raised by a family from Armenia.

The boy was left unattended by his grandmother, who, subsequently, had called an ambulance.

The dispatcher had received the respective call on Tuesday, at around 7pm local time.
