48 members of US Congress urge Trump to meet with Armenia PM Pashinyan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues leadership spearheaded a letter signed by 48 Members of Congress sent to President Donald Trump urging him to meet with newly-appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, during the annual United Nations General Assembly held in New York in September, the Armenian Assembly of America reported.

“A conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasizing economic development, security, and democracy is critical for a strong pivot towards a strategic partnership between our countries,” Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone, Jr. said.

 “The peaceful transition of power after the revolution is a clear indication of the will of the Armenian people, strongly demonstrating their commitment to a fairer and more democratic state,” the letter to President Trump says, in part. “As Armenia seeks to bolster government transparency, strengthen democratic institutions, and empower civil society, it is critical for the United States to deepen its ties with this regional partner at every level of government.”
All
MFA: Possibility of Pashinyan-Trump meeting is being discussed
Pashinyan will attend the opening of the UN General Assembly session...
 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, US consulting team hold meeting
The meeting aimed at summing up the results of the four-day consulting visit of the US specialists...
 US Embassy, COAF and ministry of education and science to deepen English language learning in rural Armenia
Within the frames of this initiative 500 students aged 13-18 of 15 rural communities will have an opportunity to improve their knowledge of English...
 US Envoy: Investors increase their interests in Armenia after velvet revolution
The US Embassy sees a great interest of investors to Armenia after the developments in April and May, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told reporters on Wednesday.
 US Envoy: Trump, Pashinyan meeting in New York is under consideration
Both the embassy and the US government are satisfied with the high level…
 U.S. Congress members plan to submit Trump written petition urging him to meet with Armenia PM
As part of a broader expansion of U.S.-Armenian dialogue aimed at further integrating Armenia into the international economic system…
