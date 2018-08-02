Two parties of Yelq bloc form new alliance for Yerevan mayoral elections

YEREVAN. – Bright Armenia and Republic parties – which were members of Yelq bloc – will participate in the elections to the Yerevan Council of Elders as a part of new political alliance, head of Yelq group in the Council David Khajakyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The list of the new alliance will be headed by Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan.

Thus, Yelq bloc has split because earlier Civil Contract party, which was a part of the Yelq bloc, declared its intention to participate in the elections separately. Their candidate is comedian Hayk Marutyan.