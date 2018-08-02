News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
“Pot” burial discovered during archaeological excavations at Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)
“Pot” burial discovered during archaeological excavations at Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Analytics, Society

A “pot” burial was unearthed during the archaeological excavation at the ancient Armenian town of Tigranakert, in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Hamlet Petrosyan, head of the Tigranakert archaeological expedition told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that even in 2010-2012 unique "pot” burials dating back to the 1st century BC,were discovered during archaeological excavations at Karabakh’s Tigranakert.

This year it was decided to continue excavations of "pot” burials, which brought interesting results. According to Petrosyan, jewelry (earrings, rings, etc.) made from in them from glass, silver, copper and other materials, weapons, as well as ancient coins were found during the excavations. One of the interesting finds was a "pot" burial in which a man and a woman were buried together. 

 

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh president receives Hayastan Fund interim director
They discussed issues related to the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh...
 Artsakh president meets with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the line of contact...
 Karabakh MOD: Military positions were furnished even before April 2016 war
But, subsequently, they became larger-scale…
 MOD: Mortality cases down in Karabakh army
Mnatsakanyan added that everything was being done to rule out the incidents occurring due to interpersonal relations…
 Mnatsakanyan: Armenia PM and defense minister’s sons, who are serving in Karabakh, are physically ready
“You can’t mention one case in Artsakh that the son of this or that person has not served [in the army] because he is the son of an official,” said the Karabakh defense minister…
 Grigori Martirosyan and Artsvik Minasyan discuss development of small and medium entrepreneurship
At the end of the meeting the officials exchanged views on the development of some Artsakh tourism directions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news