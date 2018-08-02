“Pot” burial discovered during archaeological excavations at Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)

A “pot” burial was unearthed during the archaeological excavation at the ancient Armenian town of Tigranakert, in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Hamlet Petrosyan, head of the Tigranakert archaeological expedition told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that even in 2010-2012 unique "pot” burials dating back to the 1st century BC,were discovered during archaeological excavations at Karabakh’s Tigranakert.

This year it was decided to continue excavations of "pot” burials, which brought interesting results. According to Petrosyan, jewelry (earrings, rings, etc.) made from in them from glass, silver, copper and other materials, weapons, as well as ancient coins were found during the excavations. One of the interesting finds was a "pot" burial in which a man and a woman were buried together.