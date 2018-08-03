News
Russian deputy defense minister comments on arms supplies to Armenia
Russian deputy defense minister comments on arms supplies to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin dismissed media publications about alleged problems in Armenia-Russia military cooperation and the supplies of Russian arms to Armenia.

A day earlier Russia’s Kommersant newspaper quoting unnamed sources said that further supplies of Russian weapons to Armenia are under question.

Commenting on the reports during his visit to Yerevan, Colonel General Alexander Fomin said: “It is inaccurate information. I am not confirming this”. As to the loan on arms supplies, he said: "Everything is working". 
