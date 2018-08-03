News
Azerbaijan fires shots toward Armenia village
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

About 10 hectares of vineyards burnt down Thursday in Berdavan border village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, from the fire that Azerbaijan had started.

Berdavan prefect Smbat Mughdusyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon, was managed to be put out through joints efforts by the villagers and firefighters.

“[But] I didn’t let the village youth take part in the firefighting at the frontline, since there was shooting, in the meantime, from the Azerbaijani side,” he added.

Mughdusyan noted that Azerbaijan had fired shots with tracer bullets in order to deliberately cause fire.
This text available in   Հայերեն
