MOD: Armenia may petition to Russia for new military loan

Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has not ruled out that the country may petition to Russia to get a new loan for purchasing arms.
But at the same time, while speaking to reporters, the minister did not say the approximate amount of this loan, and he informed that there were no talks on that topic yet.
Tonoyan added that Armenia buys weapons from other countries too, and beyond the Russian defense loan.
Also, the minister informed that his talks with Alexander Fomin, the Deputy Defense Minister of Russia, were about politico-military cooperation.
“The matter of technico-military cooperation also was discussed,” Davit Tonoyan added. “The negotiations were very successful; more than I had expected.”