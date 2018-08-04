More than 100 protesters injured in clashes with police in Bangladesh

More than 100 people, mainly students, have been wounded in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka after police fired rubber bullets at thousands of student demonstrators protesting against the death of two fellow students mowed down by a speeding bus in the city, Press TV reported.
In a major stand-off between the government and infuriated protesters, at least 115 people sustained injuries in clashes with riot police in Dhaka on Saturday, witnesses and medical sources said, adding that protests particularly took a violent turn in Jigatala neighborhood.