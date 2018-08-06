News
New Zealand's Greens urge to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Greens have urged New Zealand’s parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“The Turkish government for decades have been trying to downplay it,” Green MP Gareth Hughes told Newshub.

“It's important we don't forget these crimes and atrocities have occurred in the past.”

Mr Hughes said if Parliament voted to recognise the genocide, Turkey could respond.

“There could be some backlash from Turkey. I would point out, though, that in the last 10 years, the subject has become liberalised in Turkey itself. There's a lot more discussion.”
