Davit Tonoyan: Russian presence important factor for possible resumption of military activities

The 102d Russian military base deployed in Armenia has many times proved its readiness and conscientious approach toward solving the issues it is facing, Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan stated today at the reception in Russian embassy on Day of Homeland’s Defender.
“I have stated many times that the Russian presence in the Collective security Caucasus region is an important restricting factor for possible resumption of military activities and for promotion of regional security and stability,” Tonoyan said.
In this context Tonoyan attached significance to the implementation of bilateral inter-state agreements addressed to the creation of joint defense system in the Collective security Caucasus region and joint Armenian-Russian armed troops.