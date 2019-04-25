Armenia Deputy PM presents plan for creation of National Venture Fund

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the delegation led by Head of the South-Eastern and Eastern Europe and South Caucasus Division of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany Dirk Schattschneider. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Armenia Matthias Kiesler was also attending the meeting.
The Deputy Prime Minister highly appreciated the existing cooperation between the two countries, attached importance to the activities of the GIZ and KfW in Armenia and emphasized the importance of the programs under implementation in the energy, water management and agricultural insurance sectors in Armenia and the need for ensuring continuity of those programs.
The Deputy Prime Minister also presented the plan for the creation of a National Venture Fund to foster high technology-based entrepreneurship and implement ideas based on innovations and digital solutions and said that the Armenian government anticipates Germany’s support in this area.
Dirk Schattschneider stated that the meeting serves as a good opportunity to review the cooperation agenda and outline the opportunities for future enhancement of the relations.