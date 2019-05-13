Marukyan: How can someone who stepped on Russian flag get high-ranking position in Armenia?

YEREVAN. – A few days ago the press disseminated reports that, at one time, the Aragatsotn Province governor [Davit Gevorgyan] took part in an action [of protest] where they attempted to burn the Russian Federation [(RF)] flag, but the police did not let them do this, after which today’s governor [of Aragatsotn] stepped on the RF flag. Bright Armenia Party Chairman Edmon Marukyan, who also heads the Bright Armenia faction in parliament of the Republic of Armenia (RA), wrote about this on Facebook.
“I can’t understand in any way how such a person can get a high-ranking position in Armenia (...), in the case when the [Armenian] authorities work so that we [Armenia] have ‘brilliant’ relations with RF,” he added. “When appointing that position, did the RA government know about the political views of the Aragatsotn Province governor? And how do they imagine combining the aspiration of a ‘brilliant’ relationship with RF and having such a governor?
“I expect the response of my colleagues—of Lilit Makunts [who heads the ruling majority My Step faction in Armenia’s parliament].”