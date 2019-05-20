Russian Defense Ministry reports shelling of Khmeimim military base in Syria

Militants of the terrorist organization Jabhat An-Nusra fired at the Russian military base Khmeimim in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The shelling, according to the Russian military, was conducted from multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS).

It is noted that an attempt to attack Russian base occurred, although on May 18, at 00 hours, a complete cease-fire was announced. The Syrian armed forces kept the deals, but the terrorists continued provocations and shelling in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Khmeimim airbase did not suffer in any way - there were no injuries or damage.

“The air base continues to function in normal way,” the military concluded.