One person dies after major road accident in Armenia’s Syunik, 2 of 3 injured are soldiers

One person has died and three others—including two soldiers—were injured in a major road accident Tuesday, in Syunik Province of Armenia.
A car and a military truck collided at around 12։40pm, on the Meghri-Yerevan motorway—in Kapan town.
According to shamshyan.com, as a result, one person died on the spot, while three others suffered injuries and were taken to Kapan hospital.
Military Police officers also arrived at the scene.
As per the source, the person who died was Artsvik Voskanyan, 23, and two of the injured are servicemen of a military unit.