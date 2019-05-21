News
Tuesday
May 21
One person dies after major road accident in Armenia’s Syunik, 2 of 3 injured are soldiers
One person dies after major road accident in Armenia’s Syunik, 2 of 3 injured are soldiers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person has died and three others—including two soldiers—were injured in a major road accident Tuesday, in Syunik Province of Armenia.

A car and a military truck collided at around 12։40pm, on the Meghri-Yerevan motorway—in Kapan town.

According to shamshyan.com, as a result, one person died on the spot, while three others suffered injuries and were taken to Kapan hospital.

Military Police officers also arrived at the scene.

As per the source, the person who died was Artsvik Voskanyan, 23, and two of the injured are servicemen of a military unit.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
