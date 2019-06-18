News
Tuesday
June 18
Tim Morrison to become Trump's new adviser on Russia
Tim Morrison to become Trump's new adviser on Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Fiona Hill, US presidential adviser to Russia and Eurasia at the National Security Council’s Donald Trump, will leave her post late August, Peter Baker, the main correspondent of the New York Times tweeted.

According to him, Hill in this post will be replaced by Tim Morrison, who was admitted to the Security Council last year as an adviser on weapons of mass destruction and bio-defense.

“Fiona Hill, the top Russia and Europe adviser at Trump's NSC, will be stepping down at the end of August. A longtime Brookings scholar, she had committed to staying two years and will end up leaving after nearly 2-1/2,” he tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
