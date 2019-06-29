Queen of Netherlands, Ivanka Trump speak on G20 with call for 'women's empowerment'

White House adviser Ivanka Trump and Queen of the Netherlands Maxima Zorreguieta will take center stage at the G-20 economic to speak about ‘women’s empowerment,’ TASS reported.
If women in the labor market would have the same opportunities as men, by 2025, global GDP would increase by $ 28 trillion, said the Queen of the Netherlands. According to her, one of the ways to achieve equality is the elimination of a large gap between women and men in terms of access to technology.
In addition, the queen pointed out that in modern society, some countries retain various restrictions for women in the financial sphere.
Ivanka Trump, in her turn, called on the G20 leaders to contribute to expanding the role of women in society.
Countries where women are actively involved in labor are less likely to try and resolve international conflicts by force, she said.