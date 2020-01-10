US, Canada, and France aviation experts heading to Iran amid Ukraine's plane crash

Representatives from the United States, Canada and France are heading to Iran to attend meetings of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization and the commission on aviation accidents, IRNA reported.
The meeting is dedicated to addressing the causes of the crash of a Ukrainian plane. According to Iranian Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Iranian authorities will try to decipher the black boxes in a laboratory at Tehran Mehrabad Airport. If this fails, then Iran will turn to Russia, France, Canada or Ukraine for help to prevent damage to the black boxes.
The representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said that Iran had launched an investigation into the cause of the crash of the Boeing 737 aircraft.
Iran welcomes the participation in the crash investigation of the Ukrainian liner by experts from countries whose citizens died as a result of a plane crash, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said, urging the Canaian PMand other states to transmit their information to the Iranian crash investigation committee.
As reported earlier, on January 8, a Ukrainian plane crashed in Tehran, leaving all 176 passangers killed.