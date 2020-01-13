News
Hasmik Papian: Eyvazov has refused to perform with Armenian singer
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society, Culture

Famous soprano Hasmik Papian wrote the following on her Facebook page:

“How far have we come…? Singer Yusif Eyvazov, spouse of soprano Anna Netrebko (of Azerbaijani descent), has refused to perform with Armenian singer Ruzan Mantashyan at the opening ceremohy of the annual Dresden Opera Ball on February 7, saying that she is an Armenian, meaning he won’t be performing with her for political considerations. I have performed at Dresden Opera Ball several times, and I can’t remember such a phenomenon. I will be speaking out against this...”
