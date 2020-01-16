News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Rouhani: Iran enriching more uranium than it did before signing of nuclear deal
Rouhani: Iran enriching more uranium than it did before signing of nuclear deal
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani Thursday declared that Iran is enriching more uranium than it did before the conclusion of the nuclear deal in 2015, reports TASS.

“We are enriching more and more uranium every day,” Rouhani said, reports ILNA.

According to the President, “Tehran did the right thing when it didn’t withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA)”. “If Iran withdrew, we would face the UN sanctions again, and this would make things easy for US President Donald Trump,” Rouhani stated.

The future of the JCPA has been in jeopardy since May 8, 2018 when the US unilaterally stepped out of the JCPA and imposed sanctions against Tehran for oil export.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Rouhani speaks about Johnson's statement on replacing Iranian deal with Trump's deal
"I wonder what the prime minister of (Britain) is thinking and how he calls for discarding the JCPOA...
 Zarif says EU steps on Iranian deal are strategic mistake
The parties discussed recent developments on the Iranian deal and the situation in the region...
 Iranian FM calls on European trials to stop worshiping US dictatorship
"For 20 months, the E3-following UK appeasement policy-has bowed to US diktat...
 UK ready to work on alternative nuclear deal with Iran
"The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is the only deal...
 Boris Johnson calls for replacing Iranian deal with Trump's deal
“If we’re going to get rid of it, let’s replace it and let’s replace it with the Trump deal…
Reuters: London, Berlin, Paris will launch dispute resolution mechanism for Iran’s nuclear deal
Such a decision was made in order to preserve the JCPOA through discussion with Iran...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos