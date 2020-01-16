Rouhani: Iran enriching more uranium than it did before signing of nuclear deal

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani Thursday declared that Iran is enriching more uranium than it did before the conclusion of the nuclear deal in 2015, reports TASS.
“We are enriching more and more uranium every day,” Rouhani said, reports ILNA.
According to the President, “Tehran did the right thing when it didn’t withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA)”. “If Iran withdrew, we would face the UN sanctions again, and this would make things easy for US President Donald Trump,” Rouhani stated.
The future of the JCPA has been in jeopardy since May 8, 2018 when the US unilaterally stepped out of the JCPA and imposed sanctions against Tehran for oil export.