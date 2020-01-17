Khamenei: American clowns claim they are standing behind Iranians but they all lie

UK, Germany, France serves the US interests and cannot bring the Iranian people to their knees, said Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during Friday prayers.
According to Mehr, Khamenei held a Friday prayer for the first time in the last eight years.
The day the Iranian nation held the biggest funeral in the world for the Quds Force commander General Soleimani and the day IRGC missiles crashed US’ base are among the days of God, said the Iranian Leader, adding, the effects that these days leave behind is permanent.
According to him, "American clowns claim they are standing behind Iranians but they all lie, he said, adding that American officials only seek to put their dagger inside the body the Iranian nation. Missiles fired at US base revealed the Iranian nation’s true feeling towards the US," the source noted.
He noted that Germany, France, UK serve the US interests. According to him, Europeans will not be able to bring the Iranian nation to its knees. He said that Europeans at the negotiating table are terrorists who serve the same master.
Iran is not afraid of talks, Khamenei noted, adding that gaining strength is the only way to get out of this situation.