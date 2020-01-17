News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Khamenei: American clowns claim they are standing behind Iranians but they all lie
Khamenei: American clowns claim they are standing behind Iranians but they all lie
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

UK, Germany, France serves the US interests and cannot bring the Iranian people to their knees, said Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during Friday prayers.

According to Mehr, Khamenei held a Friday prayer for the first time in the last eight years.

The day the Iranian nation held the biggest funeral in the world for the Quds Force commander General Soleimani and the day IRGC missiles crashed US’ base are among the days of God, said the Iranian Leader, adding, the effects that these days leave behind is permanent.

According to him, "American clowns claim they are standing behind Iranians but they all lie, he said, adding that American officials only seek to put their dagger inside the body the Iranian nation. Missiles fired at US base revealed the Iranian nation’s true feeling towards the US," the source noted.

He noted that Germany, France, UK serve the US interests. According to him, Europeans will not be able to bring the Iranian nation to its knees. He said that Europeans at the negotiating table are terrorists who serve the same master.

Iran is not afraid of talks, Khamenei noted, adding that gaining strength is the only way to get out of this situation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran: Tragic Ukrainian plane incident should not be affected by political motivations
The remarks come as representatives of Canada, Ukraine...
 Lavrov says Ukrainian plane crash in Iran caused by human error
The fact that this was unintentional, everyone has already understood, and it requires compensation...
 11 US troops injured during Iran missile attack in Iraq
They were treated for symptoms of concussion after the Jan. 8 attack…
 Armenia FM: Security system operating in coordinated manner in order to be ready
The minister stated that he continues to work with his...
 Canada joins investigation into Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran
The Canadian delegation includes two experts from the transportation security council...
 Rouhani: US withdrawal from region will serve Washington's interests
He also touched on the Islamic Republic’s recent strikes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos