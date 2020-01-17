News
Friday
January 17
News
Armenia former NSS director who was found dead had no judicial status in cases of SIS
Armenia former NSS director who was found dead had no judicial status in cases of SIS
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Former National Security Service (NSS) Director Georgi Kutoyan had not been questioned along the lines of the criminal cases of the Special Investigation Service, the latter told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He had no judicial status.

As reported earlier, Georgi Kutoyan was found dead today in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound.

The theory of genocide suicide is prevalent in the press. Particularly, according to the Hraparak daily, when the police entered the apartment, they found an empty brandy bottle next to the corpse, as well as Kutoyan's personal pistol. The shot was fired from that very weapon, and in the mouth.

According to the website, it is not known yet whose house the body of the former NSS director was found in, as according to Kutoyan’s declaration of property and assets, he had only one apartment and it was somewhere else in Yerevan.

Kutoyan was 39 years old, married, and had a 4-year-old child.

Armenia ex-National Security Service chief found dead in Yerevan apartment
