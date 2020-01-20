Artsakh sets day of nationwide elections

The nationwide elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) will take place on March 31, 2020. This is what Spokesperson of the Speaker of the National Assembly Anush Ghavalyan wrote on her Facebook page.
Chairperson of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh Srbuhi Arzumanyan has also issued a press release regarding the elections.
“Dear compatriots,
Pursuant to part 1 of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh, the subsequent elections of President of the Republic shall be held 50 days before the end of the powers of the President of the Republic.
Pursuant to Article 109 of the Constitution, the subsequent elections of the National Assembly shall be held while the elections of the President of the Republic are held.
Part 2 of Article 97 and part 2 of Article 121 of the Electoral Code of the Republic of Artsakh prescribes that the Chairperson of the Central Electoral Commission shall issue a press release regarding the day of elections of the President of the Republic and the National Assembly of the Republic via the Public Radio and Public Television of Artsakh no later than 70 days before the day of the vote.
Governed by the aforementioned provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Code of the Republic of Artsakh, March 31, 2020 is declared as the day of the subsequent elections of the President and National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.
Taking as a basis part 3 of Article 97 of the Electoral Code of the Republic of Artsakh, the day of the nationwide elections (Tuesday, March 31, 2020) is declared as a non-working day,” the press release reads.