COVID-19 Armenia Fact-Finding Group issues statement

The Fact-Finding Group for COVID-19 Armenia has released a study stating that even though the restrictions approved upon the decision of the Commandant are necessary, there are uncertainties.

The Fact-Finding Group has issued a statement which reads as follows:

“As is known, due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), starting from March 16, Armenia is in a state of emergency during which citizens are obliged to follow several requirements and restrictions. During the state of emergency, the public must only be content with the information provided by the Commandant’s Office and the relevant structures and officials of Armenia and does not have the opportunity to verify the reliability of the news.

Due to the need to ensure public oversight over any process, we representatives of the legal, healthcare and journalistic communities are undertaking the creation of a fact-finding group that will be gathering and analyzing facts that are suspected, unverified or neglected for the public during the implementation of actions within the scope of the spread of the coronavirus and the fight against it and will be developing proposals for solutions.

We inform that, if necessary, our fact-finding group is ready to collaborate with the relevant state bodies with the hope that our facts can contribute to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Fact-Finding Group will strictly follow the state of emergency regime and the legislation of Armenia. After the end of the state of emergency, the materials gathered by the Fact-Finding Group will be made public.

We call on field specialists and experts, as well as citizens to join this initiative and report facts related to the spread of the coronavirus by calling at 043 20 52 63 or sending an e-mail to [email protected].