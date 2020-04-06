News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
RTBF: Frenchman in quarantine gets lost in Pyrenees after going out to buy cigarettes
RTBF: Frenchman in quarantine gets lost in Pyrenees after going out to buy cigarettes
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Despite the coronavirus quarantine in force in France, a Perpignan prefecture resident went to Spain to buy cigarettes, but he got lost, RTBF reported.

The smokers in France’s Spanish border areas have a habit of purchasing cigarettes in Spain, where they is cheaper than in France. Despite the quarantine, one such smoker decided to go on foot through the mountains to get cigarettes.

The South Pyrenees Gendarmerie Department has convicted this man of lack of common sense, who was found in a village near the border with Spain, "exhausted, shivering from hunger, and lost."

The authorities had to mobilize a civilian security plane and "intensify the main funds" to rescue him.

"This young man, who got out of Perpignan by car, was returned to the French-Spanish border checkpoint when he wanted to leave for Jonquières [commune]," the gendarmes said. "Then he decided to go on foot, hoping to cross the border on a mountain road."

He then fell into a mountain stream, tangled in blackberry bushes, and then sought help.

Now the man has to pay a fine of 135 euros for violating quarantine conditions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: UK PM spends night in hospital
Johnson suffered persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus…
 Turkey health minister presents interesting statistics on coronavirus situation in country
A total of 181,445 tests were performed, as a result of which 27,069 citizens were found to have coronavirus…
 The Daily Mail: Italy woman, 104, recovers from coronavirus
According to her doctor, she has lost none of her lucidity and intelligence…
 Reuters: Japan PM to declare state of emergency as soon as Tuesday
In a bid to stop the coronavirus spreading across the country…
 BBC News: Trump says he saw "light at the end of the tunnel" regarding coronavirus situation in US
On Sunday, New York, the epicenter of the US outbreak, reported a drop in the number of new infections and deaths...
 Armenia minister of health points to importance of vaccines
Amid the current coronavirus pandemic…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos