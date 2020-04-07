News
Second round of Artsakh presidential elections set for April 14
Second round of Artsakh presidential elections set for April 14
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) today held a subsequent session and discussed six issues, reports the Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh.

Accepting as a basis the requirement in part 6 of Article 76 of the Electoral Code of the Republic of Artsakh, during the session, the Central Electoral Commission summed up the results of the subsequent presidential and parliamentary elections held on March 31 and adopted a decision according to which there were no violations of the Electoral Code before and during the elections that could have had an impact on the results of the elections.

Some of the issues discussed during the session were related to the presidential elections. Based on the results of the elections, the participants of the session decided to hold the second round of the presidential elections on April 14 and declared that day a non-working day.
This text available in   Հայերեն
