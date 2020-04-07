Artsakh Minister of State on rise and fall of prices of products

Artsakh Central Electoral Commission distributes parliamentary mandates

Second round of Artsakh presidential elections set for April 14

Armenia MFA: 400 citizens transported from Russia, 200 accommodated in hotels, 20 stayed at airport

Armenia Police to conduct official investigation of incident in Sisian

Minister: Resident of Artsakh with coronavirus transported to Yerevan

Armenia Armavir Province governor: 80 citizens with coronavirus, over 300 self-isolated

10 citizens with coronavirus at Gyumri Infection Hospital, 3 recovered

Young Turk protecting himself from COVID-19 with polyethylene bag over his head

Russian army's specialists arrive in Armenia with mobile laboratory for COVID-19 checkups

Armenia PM holds consultation devoted to implementation of agricultural loan programs

Young Armenians create sanitizing device in 48 hours

Armenia President wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery

Artsakh confirms 1st COVID-19 case, updates on Armenia's fight against coronavirus, 07.04.20 digest

Abkhazia closing border with Russia due to COVID-19

Armenia Parliament committee for probe into Four-Day Artsakh War to respond to Serzh Sargsyan's questions tomorrow

Another citizen tested for coronavirus in Artsakh today, result was negative

The Washington Times: WHO calls not to lift COVID-19 restrictions too early

Relatives of citizen infected with coronavirus in Artsakh are from Armenia, also infected

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message on occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day

Sooner or later, all people will contract COVID-19 Newsgeorgia.ge

Only 4 football championships continue

Armenia PM considers scope of assistance for target investment programs

Reuters: US health officials say death toll may fall short of projections

Armenian army's military formations conduct professional exercises

Rakitic is only considering returning to Sevilla

SCPEC: Business entities in Armenia hid 700 thousand medical masks

Putin: Russia hasn't passed the peak of COVID-19

CNET: Lady Gaga and WHO organizing charity concert

Armenia 2nd President's attorney applies to Ombudsman again

Ministry: Armenia intends to increase wine exports to Canada

Financial losses of Premiere League clubs (TABLE)

Food safety inspectorate chief: Armenia exports, imports very active at this stage

Everton intend to sign Roma midfielder

Armenian official: Authorities don't run statistics on cases of teachers infected with COVID-19

The Guardian: UK PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ in hospital

Fellow soldier is charged in connection with Karabakh army serviceman’s death

Hazard may return late in May

Armenian opposition party MP: No parliament of the world introduces rejected bill again

Virtual fiscal transactions to be introduced in Armenia

Dana White confirms winner of Gaethje vs Ferguson fight will receive next shot at Nurmagomedov

China National Health Commission: Nobody has died of COVID-19 over past day since January

One dollar drops below AMD 500 in Armenia

Bust of Ataturk damaged at Turkish school

Armenia PM: I have assigned officials to deal with bread price rise in Vanadzor

Head of Kashatagh Region: Contact scope of Artsakh woman infected with coronavirus being determined

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner announce launch new KKW x KRIS fragrance

Armenian official: Ministry providing support to merited cultural figures of elder generation

Trump says OPEC has not asked him to cut US oil production

Sky News, BBC: Armenian brothers in London make innovative face visors

Roma intend to sign Chelsea striker

Armenian MPs want to ban advertisements of consumer loans

Armenia Commandant's new decision for citizens involved in sports and bikers

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan ready to attend parliament special committee hearing on April 16

Armenian official: Citizens are more interested in culture during crisis

First coronavirus case reported in Karabakh

Armenian boy, 7, undergoes surgery in Moscow on urgent removal of brain tumor

IRNA: 62,589 people test positive for COVID-19 in Iran

Company board chairman accused of bribing Armenia Urban Development Committee ex-chief is released on bail

Erling Haaland accepts Ronaldo’s challenge

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s nephew to remain in custody for another 2 months

MFA: Foreigners are not allowed to enter Armenia through border crossings

Azerbaijan intends to purchase Su-35 and MiG-35 from Russia

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin expecting their fifth child after miscarriages

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan

Cultural workers in Armenia will continue to receive their salaries

Official: Armenia still has issues over distance education

Economic entities in Armenia fined AMD 42 million in 2019-2020

Aurora's #AraratChallenge movement donates $120,000 to Health Ministry of Armenia

CoE: There were major reductions in incarceration rates in Armenia

Armenia gross external debt increases by 11.8% in 2019 compared to previous year

Taliban cease talks with Afghan authorities on exchange of prisoners

Armenia President to women: Life begins with you and continues with you

Minister: Armenian government intends to make changes to state budget of current year

Yandex.Taxi launches support fund in Armenia for drivers impacted by the coronavirus

Renowned Armenian physicist diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in Moscow

Trump signs decree to support moon mining

Armenia expected to get €13.4mn loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Karen Khachanov “trains” with his son

SRC publishes numbers for connection with customs attaché of Armenia embassy in Russia

RIA Novosti: Russia confirms 1,154 new cases of COVID-19

Armenian, 75, dies of COVID-19 in Greece

Armenia PM: We have 1,400 beds for coronavirus patients

Pasadena schools to offer Armenian dual language program

Over 3 million views! Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen hitmaker ‘fights’ against COVID19— RIA Novosti

PM: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 853

Intensified service continues at Armenia-Artsakh border checkpoints

World oil prices rising steadily

Worldometers.info: Coronavirus death toll rises to 74,782 worldwide

Newspaper: Armenia government representatives will not refuse their bonuses

Instagram: John Taylor says coronavirus isn't always a killer

Karabakh President to women: May only happiness and welfare prevail in your families!

Armenia PM: 2bn 353mn drams of economic and social assistance distributed to legal entities, individuals

Newspaper: Coronavirus forces Armenia government to make some changes for future

UFC officially confirms Tony Ferguson vs Gaethje fight

Newspaper: Karabakh preparing to fight against coronavirus

Deputy director: Aircompany Armenia canceling all flights until April 30, inclusive

Armenia PM on government's mistakes and the actions for prevention of spread of coronavirus

Armenia PM on problems with Civil Aviation Committee

Armenia PM on Gazprom Armenia submitting bid to raise natural gas tariff