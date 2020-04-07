Artsakh Central Electoral Commission distributes parliamentary mandates

The Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today held a session and decided to consider the National Assembly of Artsakh elected based on the results of the nationwide elections held on March 31, as reported the Central Electoral Commission.
The parliamentary mandates of the National Assembly have been distributed in the following way:
1. electoral list of the Free Homeland-United Civic Alliance Party alliance of political parties (16 mandates),
2. Electoral list of United Homeland Party (9 mandates),
3. Electoral list of Justice Party of Artsakh (3 mandates),
4. Electoral list of Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party (3 mandates),
5. Electoral list of Democratic Party of Artsakh (2 mandates).