News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Artsakh Central Electoral Commission distributes parliamentary mandates
Artsakh Central Electoral Commission distributes parliamentary mandates
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today held a session and decided to consider the National Assembly of Artsakh elected based on the results of the nationwide elections held on March 31, as reported the Central Electoral Commission.

The parliamentary mandates of the National Assembly have been distributed in the following way:

1. electoral list of the Free Homeland-United Civic Alliance Party alliance of political parties (16 mandates),

2. Electoral list of United Homeland Party (9 mandates),

3. Electoral list of Justice Party of Artsakh (3 mandates),

4. Electoral list of Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party (3 mandates),

5. Electoral list of Democratic Party of Artsakh (2 mandates).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos