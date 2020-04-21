News
WHO warns of dangers of rush to ease coronavirus restrictions
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the rush to ease restrictions amid COVID-19 could lead to a new surge in infections, Fox News reported.

“This is not the time to be lax. Instead, we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future,” Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific. 

According to him, governments should continue to be vigilant to restrain the spread of coronavirus, and the removal of the quarantine regime and measures for social distancing should be gradual and balance between maintaining the health of citizens and the functioning of the economy.
