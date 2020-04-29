Armenia Ombudsman sends rapid reaction groups to police stations, Gavar town, medical center and village

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia established round-the-clock monitoring right after the incident that took place in the Armenian town of Gavar.

By the assignment of the Human Rights Defender, rapid reaction groups were sent to police stations, Gavar town, Gavar Medical Center and Noratus village.

In Gavar and Noratus the Ombudsman’s representatives will have meetings with the people whose relatives are at police stations.

Police officers have already held personal talks with the apprehended and detained persons and examined the grounds for deprivation of liberty.

Several citizens have sounded alarms by calling the hotline of the Office of the Human Rights Defender, and necessary measures are being taken within the limits of the Ombudsman’s jurisdiction.

As reported earlier, according to the police statement, there are two casualties and wounded as a result of the shootings that took place Tuesday in Gavar town. Subsequently, an attack took place on Gavar Medical Center.