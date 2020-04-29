News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman sends rapid reaction groups to police stations, Gavar town, medical center and village
Armenia Ombudsman sends rapid reaction groups to police stations, Gavar town, medical center and village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia established round-the-clock monitoring right after the incident that took place in the Armenian town of Gavar.

By the assignment of the Human Rights Defender, rapid reaction groups were sent to police stations, Gavar town, Gavar Medical Center and Noratus village.

In Gavar and Noratus the Ombudsman’s representatives will have meetings with the people whose relatives are at police stations.

Police officers have already held personal talks with the apprehended and detained persons and examined the grounds for deprivation of liberty.

Several citizens have sounded alarms by calling the hotline of the Office of the Human Rights Defender, and necessary measures are being taken within the limits of the Ombudsman’s jurisdiction.

As reported earlier, according to the police statement, there are two casualties and wounded as a result of the shootings that took place Tuesday in Gavar town. Subsequently, an attack took place on Gavar Medical Center.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian independent MP reports attack on deputy parliamentary speaker
Earlier, Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of...
 Union member says Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker attacked fellow member
Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan, one of the members of...
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Gavar incident casualty not Military Police investigator
No serviceman, officer, or employee of the Ministry of Defense system was involved in the incident…
 Citizen wounded during Armenia's Gavar incident is in Yerevan intensive care unit
A dozen relatives of the wounded are also present...
5 people detained in connection with incidents in Armenia’s Gavar (PHOTOS)
The Investigative Committee informed...
 Armenia lifer is released from prison
On December 25, 1997, Stepan Grigoryan was sentenced to death, but…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos