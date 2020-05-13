Armenia justice minister addresses Venice Commission with questions about Constitutional Court crisis

Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan has addressed the Venice Commission with questions regarding the solution to the crisis in the Constitutional Court, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Justice in a statement issued today. The statement particularly states the following:
