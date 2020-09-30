News
EU leaders to call on sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to immediately establish ceasefire
EU leaders to call on sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to immediately establish ceasefire
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The heads of states and governments of European Union member states will call on the sides to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to immediately cease the hostilities during the upcoming summit to be held on October 1-2, as the EU High Representative told reporters in Brussels today.

“The summit will call on immediately ceasing the hostilities since the situation is extremely troubling,” the High Representative said.

The top EU official also informed that the leaders of the EU member states will also call on third countries to not interfere in the Nagorno-Karabakh situation, TASS reports.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
