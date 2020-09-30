Karabakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan loses Smerch and Uragan, TOS 1 flame thrower, 11 tanks and more

Military operations continued in all directions of the frontline throughout the day.
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the frontline units of the Defense Army continue to deal destructive blows to the attacking enemy with their skillful operations, as a result of which Azerbaijan has lost its Smerch and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, dozens of other artillery and anti-tank weapons, as well as 1 TOS 1 flame thrower, 11 tanks, 6 armored personnel carriers and other weapons.