News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 30
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan loses Smerch and Uragan, TOS 1 flame thrower, 11 tanks and more
Karabakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan loses Smerch and Uragan, TOS 1 flame thrower, 11 tanks and more
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Military operations continued in all directions of the frontline throughout the day.

The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the frontline units of the Defense Army continue to deal destructive blows to the attacking enemy with their skillful operations, as a result of which Azerbaijan has lost its Smerch and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, dozens of other artillery and anti-tank weapons, as well as 1 TOS 1 flame thrower, 11 tanks, 6 armored personnel carriers and other weapons.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian parliament's Armenia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart
Hayrapetyan congratulated Farshadan on...
 EU leaders to call on sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to immediately establish ceasefire
The top EU official also informed that...
 Francois Hollande: Conflict unleashed by Azerbaijan against Armenia has led to extremely major human casualties
Former President of France Francois Hollande...
 Karabakh Defense Army releases video showing seizure of Azerbaijani military post
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has...
 Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talks, condemn Turkey's involvement
In this context, Minister Mnatsakanyan strictly...
 Armenia MOD: If Azerbaijan uses Tochka-U missile system, Armenian side's response will be instantaneous and powerful
At the same time, we strictly warn that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos