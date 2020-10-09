News
USCIRF is concerned about Azerbaijan attack on Ghazanchetsots Church in Artsakh’s Shushi
USCIRF is concerned about Azerbaijan attack on Ghazanchetsots Church in Artsakh’s Shushi
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is concerned about the attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the Church of the Holy All-Savior (Ghazanchetsots) in Shushi, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

 “USCIRF is dismayed to learn that the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral was seriously damaged by fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, and calls for the safeguarding of places of worship and religious sites, particularly amid the current violence,” reads the respective USCIRF message posted on Twitter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
