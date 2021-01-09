Armenia government to build 12 houses in Shurnukh village (VIDEO)

Brazil drug dealer kills, dismembers ex-girlfriend because of photo posted on social media

Rubinyan: Those who left Armenia parliament majority faction should explain how they continue to be MPs

19 babies born at Stepanakert maternity hospital during New Year holidays

Armenian opposition movement's council holds session, discusses Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Moscow

Vazgen Manukyan: Situation in Armenia can explode and lead to unpredictable developments

Armenian court receives case regarding crime committed by former MP

Armenia ex-PM Hrant Bagratyan: Nikol Pashinyan must not be able to exit the country on Jan. 11

Yerevan mayor on leave again, to return on January 23

Trump won't be going to Biden's Inauguration

Turkey intends to hold military exercises in parts of northern and eastern Aegean

Opposition One Armenia Party calls on citizens to not authorize Pashinyan to negotiate on their behalf

Karabakh President receives delegation of Armenia Parliament's opposition faction

Armenia MOD conducts inspections at footholds of military unit

Azerbaijan FM reports capture of 62 Armenians in Karabakh's Hadrut region

Armenian newspaper: Photo of famous jazzman and Nikol Pashinyan taken off wall in famous Yerevan jazz club

Opposition party MP on Nikol Pashinyan: Traitor is cheating parents of POWs and missing servicemen again

Armenia high-tech industry minister's spokesperson dismissed

Cavusoglu: Turkey can finally normalize ties with Armenia

Citizen calling on parents with data about crimes during Artsakh war to gather near Armenia Investigative Committee

Armenia ex-Ambassador to the Vatican: Azerbaijan is setting forth 3 additional points

Armen Sarkissian makes a call

Armenia MFA Spokesperson's commentary on visa-free travel of citizens of Azerbaijan

Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen holding sitting strike near military unit in Etchmiadzin (LIVE)

Turkey, France working on roadmap to normalize ties

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin inviting Armenians to a prayer for POWs and missing servicemen on January 10

Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen light bonfire near military unit in Etchmiadzin, waiting for meeting

Ex-police officer to current policemen: I'm certain that Armenia will be under the yoke of Turks soon

Assembly in front of Armenia Justice Ministry ends after meeting with minister

Armenia Ombudsman condemns linking captives issue to territorial issue or Baku's attempts to use with political motives

Armenia justice minister to demonstrators: If there was an international treaty, I would know about it

Course of coronavirus complicated for Armen Sarkissian

Azerbaijan citizens can visit Armenia without visa, according to Armenian MFA's list

Khamenei: Import of American and British vaccines against COVID-19 prohibited

IRGC: Iran boosting capabilities to defend territorial integrity

Iran's IRGC unveils underground missile base

Assembly in front of Armenia Ministry of Justice with demand to declassify document likely to be signed (LIVE)

Arman Tatoyan: Aliyev used open threats against Armenia and Armenian society in his speech

Nikol Pashinyan on priorities for further implementation of November 10 statement

Karabakh emergency situations service to clear unexploded ordnance in villages of Askeran region

Karabakh emergency situations service: Bodies of 6 servicemen removed from Hadrut region, identified

Michelle Obama calls on permanently blocking Donald Trump from social media platforms

Armenia confirms 361 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Parents of Armenian servicemen demanding that their sons aren't sent to Karabakh for military service

Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen stop sitting strike near military unit in Etchmiadzin

Russian sappers clear nearly 440 hectares of territory in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia justice minister: Ministry hasn't received any treaty through any procedure

Armenian NGO leader: Urgent meeting near Ministry of Justice at 12 p.m.

Pelosi calls for Trump's immediate removal from office

Economy minister: Consumption in Armenia has fallen due to declining mood

Armenia economy minister: Government program is aimed at supporting emergence of new businessmen

Minister: Armenia economy ministry is against health ministry plan to extend COVID-19 quarantine for 6 months

Capitol Hill to be surrounded by 2-meter fence

Armenia MP submits petition to CPT for life, health guarantees for 62 captives from Shirak

One Armenia Party leader: PM Pashinyan’s wife needs to be questioned

Missing soldiers’ relatives start sit-in outside Etchmiadzin military unit

Facebook, Instagram to indefinitely extend blocking of Trump's accounts

Special US envoy to Northern Ireland resigns over riots near the Capitol

Missing servicemen’s relatives plan to contest in court Armenia government's inaction

Mayor: Azerbaijanis placed their flag near Armenia’s Kapan airport

Attorney: Armenia PM Pashinyan should be prosecuted

FBI asks for public’s help identifying those “actively instigating violence” near US Capitol building

Jerusalem Post: Israel's defense agreement with Greece is signal for Turkey

Armenia Razminfo website coordinator: We have at least 15 dead soldiers since November 9

Lawyer: Key issue of Armenia policy should be Azerbaijan’s de-occupation of territories

Rouhani on Trump: When mentally unhealthy person takes office he creates problems for his country, the world

Artsakh President convenes consultation on social, housing programs

Iraq judiciary issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

PM spokesperson: Armenia interested in possibility of transferring Armenian cargo to Russia, Iran via Azerbaijan

Armenia MFA: November 9 statement does not impose restrictions on relations with Artsakh at various levels

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev threatens Armenia again

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna aims to make up to 1bn doses of coronavirus vaccine this year

Artsakh presidential spokesperson: There were several shots but in the air

Patriarch of All Russia urges not to ignore religious leaders’ role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Aliyev: Specific works being carried out to open Nakhchivan corridor

Trump pledges to ensure "orderly transition" of power on January 20

WarGonzo: Special plane with doctors on board arrives in Yerevan from Moscow

Macron: France favors seeking long-term political solution to Karabakh conflict

New York to deploy 1,000 members of state’s National Guards to Washington

Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews hot clouds, 500 people are evacuated

US Congress officially confirms Biden's victory

Artsakh emergency service: No dead bodies found during Wednesday’s search

Turkey court orders arresting 2 ex-civil servants in connection with Hrant Dink assassination

White House deputy national security adviser resigns

201 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians holding requiem service at Yerevan military pantheon

The Hill: US officials start discussing possibility of invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

Four dead during riots at US Capitol

Washington mayor extends Wednesday’s public emergency for 15 Days

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter freeze Trump's accounts

US legislators’ joint session resumes at Congress

US Congress session on confirmation of presidential election results to continue during the day

Trump again calls on supporters at Capitol to go home

Facebook, YouTube remove Trump video on "stolen" presidential election

Curfew comes into force in Washington

All protesters removed from US Capitol building

Woman, wounded in Capitol riots, dies

New York police say there are no protests in city

Senate cleared of Trump supporters

Biden says Capitol riot is 'insurrection' and 'chaos'