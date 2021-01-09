Armenia government to build 12 houses in Shurnukh village (VIDEO)

Robert Atabekyan is one of Armenia’s Shurnukh village residents whose house came under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of border demarcation.
Now the Atabekyan family lives temporarily in one of the free shelters in the village.
In a report prepared by the government's press service, Robert Atabekyan says that they had been living in their house for 20 years, but now they had to leave it.
The government is going to build 12 houses in Shurnukh. A respective working group visited the village to address the problems. The most suitable and safest area will be chosen for the construction of these houses.
"We studied the problem of roads, as to how new roads should be built, the problems of drinking water. The goal is to strengthen the village," says Armen Ghularyan, Acting Chairman of the Urban Development Committee.