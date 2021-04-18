News
Sunday
April 18
Sunday
April 18
Karabakh confirms 7 coronavirus cases
Karabakh confirms 7 coronavirus cases
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has confirmed 7 coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh reports.

On April 17, 63 tests were conducted. The bearers of the virus are contacts of previously confirmed hotbeds. Currently, 30 patients with COVID-19 are receiving treatment, and patients with slight cases are receiving treatment at home.

Overall, Artsakh has confirmed 2,606 coronavirus cases and conducted 23,100 tests.

The Ministry of Health of Artsakh urges citizens to follow instructions to avoid new outbreaks and overcome the coronavirus as soon as possible.
This text available in   Հայերեն
