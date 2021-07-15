News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 15
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.61
EUR
584.57
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Facebook Inc to invest over $ 1 billion in support of content creators
Facebook Inc to invest over $ 1 billion in support of content creators
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Facebook Inc will invest more than $ 1 billion in support of content creators by the end of 2022, the social media giant said.

The investment will include bonus programs to pay for content creators who have achieved certain results in apps, including Instagram, and funding users to create content.

On Facebook, video creators and online gamers will receive a monthly bonus when they earn stars, a digital tip form that fans can use to pay their favorite creators while streaming videos.

Instagram bonus programs will include incentives to use Reels. According to the company, creators will make money based on how their Reels videos perform.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Super Mario cartridge sold for $ 1.56 million at auction
In early April, the auction house announced the sale...
 European consumer organization files complaint against WhatsApp
The European Consumer Organization, along with eight of its members...
 Google to change rules for finding information on web
MUM works with complex search queries by providing more accurate information from a large number of sources...
 Armenia becomes 2nd country after US to grant patent to computer programs
The Law on Patents has entered into force in the country…
 Britain's chief constable warns of pedophiles rising dangers on social media
The major social media platforms are not investing enough in technology to prevent pedophiles...
 Facebook value exceeds $ one trillion
Such a jump in the company's value occurred against the backdrop of a court decision...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos