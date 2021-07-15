Facebook Inc to invest over $ 1 billion in support of content creators

Facebook Inc will invest more than $ 1 billion in support of content creators by the end of 2022, the social media giant said.
The investment will include bonus programs to pay for content creators who have achieved certain results in apps, including Instagram, and funding users to create content.
On Facebook, video creators and online gamers will receive a monthly bonus when they earn stars, a digital tip form that fans can use to pay their favorite creators while streaming videos.
Instagram bonus programs will include incentives to use Reels. According to the company, creators will make money based on how their Reels videos perform.