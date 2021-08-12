News
Friday
August 13
News
Friday
August 13
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani troops open fire at Armenian military posts in Yeraskh section starting from 5:20 p.m.
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Today starting from 5:20 p.m. the troops of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenian military posts in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with rifles of various calibers, setting fire on the grass cover in-between military posts, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

The adversary’s firing was silenced after the Armenian border guards’ response operations. The Armenian side doesn’t have victims.

As of 7 p.m. the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable.
