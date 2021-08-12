Israel and Morocco agree to open their embassies in the near future

Mysterious video of UFO sparks heated discussions

Armenian soldier who lost eyesight during 44-day Karabakh war and his fiancé tie the knot (PHOTO)

Armenia defense minister introduces new commander of 2nd military formation to administration and units

Russia bans entry of ex-Ambassador of Azerbaijan into country for 50 years

Russia Defense Ministry reports ceasefire violation committed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh

Armenian court rules to arrest Spain citizen who cruelly murdered a man and injured 2 citizens of Armenia's Etchmiadzin

Attorney says Yerevan travel agency plundered millions from hundreds of citizens through fraud

Israel FM opens country's diplomatic representation in Morocco

Russia MOD arrives in China to follow active stage of Russian-Chinese military exercises

Armlur.am: Armenia PM is in parliament where "Civil Contract" faction is holding a closed session

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for servicemen's remains in Mataghis-Talish direction were fruitless

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani troops open fire at Armenian military posts in Yeraskh section starting from 5:20 p.m.

Floods that hit Turkey leave 9 dead, 1 missing

Ukrainian businessman's ДТЭК company selling its coal mines to Armenia citizen Yelena Hovhannisyan

Pavel Manukyan charged for statement about eliminating Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan

Names of chairpersons of Armenia Parliament's 12 standing committees announced after vote

Ebrahim Raisi: Cooperation between Iran and Turkey is necessary for establishment of peace in the region

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with representative of Assyrian community

Erdogan not ruling out meeting with the Taliban

Hermitage shop of perfumes and cosmetics is now also open at Erebuni Mall (PHOTOS)

Strong winds severely damage Armenia’s Zvartnots museum-reserve roof (PHOTOS)

‘Armenians Forward Together’ forum kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Shoygu on current situation in Afghanistan

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Iran FM slams Russian, British envoys over ‘inappropriate’ photo

Armenia parliament holding vote for chairpersons of 12 standing committees

Authorities of Afghanistan's Farah surrender to Taliban

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan tried to break line of contact, attempt was prevented

Lufthansa entering Armenia civil aviation market

Armenia parliament ruling faction nominates candidate for European integration committee chair

Two of the injured in Artsakh cluster bomb explosion still in critical, moderate condition

Russian peacekeepers ensure security during construction of water pipeline in Nagorno-Karabakh

Water poisoning in Armenia’s Armavir, 9 people hospitalized

Armenia official: Railway will pass through Nakhichevan, Meghri if it is decided to be operated

No fallen soldiers’ remains found during Wednesday's search in Artsakh

Armenia ambassador to Israel is recalled

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Authorities are exerting unprecedented pressure on media

Armenia government to recompense Constitutional Court ex-judge

Economy minister, Lufthansa representatives underscore intensification of Armenia-Germany business relations

Armenia PM: We have no intention to conquer territories

Ardshinbank wins “Domestic Retail Bank of the Year – Armenia” award at ABF Retail Banking Awards 2021

399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia territorial administration minister, TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission chief discuss collaboration

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Eight people killed after helicopter crashes into lake in Russia

Azerbaijan fired shots near Artsakh’s Arav village about 10 days ago, says rural community head

US ready to hold consultations with OPEC on increasing oil production

Armenia new legislature still debating on election of standing committees’ chairpersons

Newspaper: Armenia government preparing for counterattack

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service questions judge who released ex-President Kocharyan from custody

Rudy Giuliani can now be hired for $199 to make personalized video

Dubai International Airport targets handling 56m passengers next year

Iranologist: Iran ambassador showed that no territory of Armenia is unimportant

Armenia MFA issues statement on Azerbaijan's claims

Azerbaijani troops fire at Armenian military posts in Yeraskh section of border

Armenia defense minister visits Patriot Park in Russia

Russia MOD gifts Armenian counterpart a dagger, says "we can consider process of supplying armament to Armenia launched"

Case against mayor of Armenia's Goris and district head sent to Prosecutor General's Office

Scenes of flights of modernized Osa-AK missile systems at Marshal Baghramyan shooting range in Armenia

Armenia MOD successfully tests modernized Osa-AK missile systems with combat firing

9,380 citizens of Armenia's Goris join petition demanding Mayor Arush Arushanyan's release

Azerbaijanis strike Iranian's truck with stones on Armenia's Kapan-Goris road

Criminal case launched against Armenia Audit Chamber chairman

Armenia Parliament Speaker, SDHP representatives discuss political situation in country

Armenian MOD to Russian counterpart: Armenia will not tolerate occupation of its border regions

Armenian Ombudsman, Head of UNFPA Armenia visit Syunik Province

Issues related to situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border discussed during Armenia-Russia talks

Armenia Investigative Committee's Kotayk Regional Investigation Department has new chief

3 sappers injured from cluster bomb explosion in Artsakh, one of them is in extremely critical condition

Armenia acting deputy justice minister sacked

Azerbaijan MFA delivers note to Iran Ambassador due to visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

Opposition MP: Many foreign players’ interests may clash in Armenia territory

'Only' $35m in bonuses were distributed in 2020, says Armenia ruling faction MP

Russian Armenian sisters had killed their father because of his cruelty towards them, psychiatric evaluation says

Armen Sarkissian congratulates Uruguay President on his birthday

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Woman, 34, brutally killed in Yerevan

Armenian ruling party MP: Opposition "Armenia" faction is trying to thrust wedge in relations with strategic ally

Armenia PM signs decision on terminating powers of two members of Council of Public Broadcaster

Sergey Shoygu: Russia is ready to support modernization and reformation of Armenia Armed Forces

Armenia legislature speaker extends fellow MPs hand of reconciliation

Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Azerbaijani political scientist calls on settling a score with population of Nagorno-Karabakh

Opposition "Armenia" faction MP: Large number of police are concentrated on street near parliament building

Armenia ruling faction lawmaker: National Assembly protection cannot have price

Search for remains of fallen Armenian soldiers continues in Artsakh

Russian border guards to be deployed in several more villages of Armenia’s Tavush Province

Cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh, injuring 2 sappers

Politik.am: ECtHR’s Armenian employee does everything so that Court misconceives ex-president Kocharyan appeals

Media prohibited from covering Armenia parliament work from reporters’ area

Russia MOD reports exchange of fire in Karabakh’s Shushi

Yerevan Zoo workers holding protest

Situation gets tense at Armenia National Assembly

Armenia ombudsman gets reports from Gegharkunik, Syunik Provinces that Azeri soldiers are shooting while drunk

27 Congress members call on State Department to suspend export licenses for US drone technology to Turkey

Taliban seize control of 3 more Afghanistan provincial capitals

391 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia legislature speaker tells opposition MP to leave sessions’ hall

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities keep Armenian POWs for political purposes