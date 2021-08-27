13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh, including young children

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 59 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which 13 new cases of the coronavirus was confirmed, including young children, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
At present, 24 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say five patients are in severe condition
A total of 11,409 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,042 of them have come back positive.
And 3,017 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed thus far in Artsakh.