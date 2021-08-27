Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized in Milan

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized in Milan for examination, Rai News reported.
The former Italian leader will undergo a routine checkup at the San Rafaele Hospital in Milan. Such a procedure was appointed by Berlusconi after he suffered from COVID-19. According to sources in the Italian parliament, the Forza Italia leader's illness cleared up with complications and some side effects persist after recovery.
In January 2021, it was reported that an 84-year-old politician was hospitalized in Monaco due to heart problems. At this time, Berlusconi was visiting his daughter in France. Due to the arrhythmia of the former prime minister, his personal doctor decided to take his ward to the cardiology center in Monaco.