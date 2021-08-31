Armed robbery occurs at bank branch in Yerevan shopping mall

An armed robbery took place Tuesday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reported.
An unidentified person entered a bank branch in a shopping mall—and with a gas pistol—and stole a bundle of money under the threat of a gun.
But security officers, ordinary citizens, and police patrol officers together rendered this person ineffective on the spot, and he was taken to a police station.
According to preliminary information, the stolen money exceeds 100 million drams (approx. US$203,600).
Police patrol officers have isolated this area and have beefed up security there.