Armed robbery occurs at bank branch in Yerevan shopping mall
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An armed robbery took place Tuesday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reported.

An unidentified person entered a bank branch in a shopping mall—and with a gas pistol—and stole a bundle of money under the threat of a gun.

But security officers, ordinary citizens, and police patrol officers together rendered this person ineffective on the spot, and he was taken to a police station.

According to preliminary information, the stolen money exceeds 100 million drams (approx. US$203,600).

Police patrol officers have isolated this area and have beefed up security there.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
