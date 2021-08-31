News
Armenian Foreign Minister and CSTO Secretary General discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to Moscow, met with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas, Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Stanislav Zas discussed in detail the dynamics of changes at the regional and international levels, which have a direct impact on the vital interests of the CSTO member states.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the situation resulting from the penetration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia. The need for an early resolution of the situation and de-escalation was mutually emphasized.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia during its upcoming chairmanship in the CSTO will make active efforts aimed at developing and strengthening the potential of the organization. Stanislav Zas assured that the CSTO secretariat will make all necessary efforts to advance the priorities of Armenia's chairmanship in the CSTO.
