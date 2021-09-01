615 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 615 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 242,750 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 13 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,857 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,155 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 267, the total respective number so far is 227,293, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,443—an increase by 333 from the previous day.

And 7,462 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,547,898 such tests have been performed to date.