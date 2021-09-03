News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 03
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.65
EUR
586.06
RUB
6.78
Show news feed
595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 595 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 243,981 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,892 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,162 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 488, the total respective number so far is 22,8214, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,713—an increase by 88 from the previous day.

And 6,138 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,560,430 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: 44-day war’s satellite footage to end up in Armenia opposition’s hands?
By viewing it, one can get a clear idea of what tactics Azerbaijan carried out during those 44 days…
 Newspaper: Armenia NSS, Prosecutor's Office make internal deal in arms supplier’s criminal case
Davit Galstyan was detained on February 1, and on February 2, he was arrested…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities decide to make insidious amendments to Electoral Code
The purpose is the legalization of the arrest of the illegally arrested opposition MPs…
 Newspaper: Why opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP Vahe Hakobyan met with Artsakh ex-president Bako Sahakyan?
Especially in recent times, the opposition figures have intensified their contacts with the former presidents of Karabakh…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities compile 'blacklist' of opposition MPs
And former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan is at the top of this “list”…
 First ombudsperson: Opposition should boycott work of Armenia parliament
The opposition should not have gone to parliament…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos