595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 595 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 243,981 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,892 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,162 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 488, the total respective number so far is 22,8214, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,713—an increase by 88 from the previous day.

And 6,138 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,560,430 such tests have been performed to date.