Grape growers block road in Armenia’s Ararat Province

The residents of several villages of Armenia’s Ararat Province on Saturday closed off the Pokr Vedi village section of the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway—and again in protest in connection with grape procurement, shamshyan.com reported.
A large number of police officers arrived at the scene.
These grape growers demand a meeting with the governor of Ararat and a representative of the government.
During the last Cabinet session of the government, Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan announced that there would be no more cases when the grape growers would block roads without justifications.