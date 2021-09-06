News
Brutal murder in Yerevan
Brutal murder in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A brutal murder took place Sunday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 11:40am, the police received a call from the ambulance service that the paramedics had gone on a call to a building where a woman's dead body was found in an apartment.

The police and investigators found out that the deceased was Yevgenia Y., 89, a resident of the aforementioned apartment.

After examining the body, the forensic doctor reported that she had died as a result of electric shock.

Police officers found A. Kalantaryan, 84, a resident of the same apartment, and brought him to a police station on suspicion of killing Yevgenia Y.

Kalantaryan is suspected of killing his wife by electrocuting her by way of tying her fingers with power cables.

These power cables were found at the scene of this incident, and were confiscated.

The paramedics took Y. Kalantaryan to a hospital.

A criminal case has been initiated on the incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
