2 Yerevan neighborhood residents on hunger strike for 12th day

Monday is the 12th day that two residents of a Yerevan neighborhood, lawyer Hayk Harutyunyan and engineer Karen Amirkhanyan, have gone on a hunger strike as a protest against the criminal inaction of state structures, police violence, and the illegalities being carried out in the neighborhood. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this by the workers of the scientific village of the Yerevan Physics Institute.
The respective statement also says that the demands of this hunger strike are to stop the illegal construction work that started in the aforesaid neighborhood, to investigate—by processing the local residents' respective petitions—the falsifications related to the alienation of the area, and to immediately provide the relevant documents requested by these residents—and whose deadlines for submission have been violated by the Yerevan city hall.
"We consider it necessary to emphasize that during this period no official in charge has visited the citizens on hunger strike, has not been interested in their health, and has not discussed the presented demands," the statement added, in particular.