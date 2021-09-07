Armenia MOD: New 3-month training for reservists to kick off on September 15

YEREVAN. – By the decision of the government of Armenia, new military training camps of those registered in the first category of the first group of reservists will be held from September 15 to December 15.
If necessary, the participants of the camps will also be involved in combat duty, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
These training camps are held to improve the military skills of those enlisted in the military reserves, provide them with professional training, and to train the reserve officers from non-commissioned officers with higher education.
Over the course of these trainings, these citizens will be considered servicemen, will enjoy all the benefits and social benefits provided for the servicemen, their civilian jobs will be preserved, and they will receive a salary for each month of these trainings.
Evading these training camps will have criminal consequences.