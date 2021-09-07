News
Tuesday
September 07
News
501 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
501 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 501 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 245,765 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 15 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,939 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,167 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 398, the total respective number so far is 229,957, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,702—an increase by 85 from the previous day.

And 4,659 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,581,821 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
